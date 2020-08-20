A track cycle has been made for inspection staff by Prayagraj division of North Central Railways at a cost of ₹3,000. Indian Railways had introduced innovative Rail Bicycle to quickly travel on rail tracks for inspections, monitoring, and urgent repairs.

"It is convenient & total four people can travel using this cycle. This will help in reducing response time to mitigate track issues," said. Ajit Singh, Railways CPRO.

During monsoon seasons, sometimes the situation becomes very difficult, causing unwanted detention of train services. With the help of Rail Bicycle, any emergency location can now be easily reached for urgent repairs.

Just after a heavy rainfall, bridge approach locations and other vulnerable locations can be easily inspected by the staff in a short span of time with the Rail Bicycle.

