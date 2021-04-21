Indian Railways develops form-based codes for station redevelopment project

The Codes for Commercial Development on Railway Land is a comprehensive Code drafted to regulate Layout Planning and Sub-Plot Development within Railway land. It will be a Model Code to enable development of FBC applicable to the Sub-Plots of the Railway land. These Development Control Norms will apply to development of all such Sub-Plots which includes permissibility of uses, maximum permissible footprint area, Facilities for persons with disabilities (Divyangjan),Green Common Open Space,Conservation of Trees, Parking Standards.