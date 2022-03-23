Indian Railways develops indigenous ATP system Kavach for train safety

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kavach is developed indigenously by RDSO (Research Design and Standards Organisation) in association with three Indian vendors and is adopted as the National Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
Indian Railways has developed the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system called Kavach for enhancing safety of running trains.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
Indian Railways has developed the Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system called Kavach for enhancing safety of running trains.
KAVACH is developed indigenously by RDSO (Research Design and Standards Organisation) in association with three Indian vendors and is adopted as the National Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system.
KAVACH is developed indigenously by RDSO (Research Design and Standards Organisation) in association with three Indian vendors and is adopted as the National Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system.
In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnav, said that KAVACH will aid Loco Pilot to avoid Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) and over speeding. It will also help the trains to run during inclement weather such as dense fog.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnav, said that KAVACH will aid Loco Pilot to avoid Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) and over speeding. It will also help the trains to run during inclement weather such as dense fog.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He also mentioned the salient features of the technology. It controls the speed of the train by automatic application of the brakes in case of Loco Pilot failure.
He also mentioned the salient features of the technology. It controls the speed of the train by automatic application of the brakes in case of Loco Pilot failure.
The technology will help repeat line-side signals in cabs which is useful for higher speeds and foggy weather. It works on the principle of continuous update of movement authority, auto whistling at LC gates, helps in avoiding collision by direct loco to loco communication and supports the SOS feature in case of any mishap to control the train in vicinity.
The technology will help repeat line-side signals in cabs which is useful for higher speeds and foggy weather. It works on the principle of continuous update of movement authority, auto whistling at LC gates, helps in avoiding collision by direct loco to loco communication and supports the SOS feature in case of any mishap to control the train in vicinity.
The total expense on development of this technology, till date, is Rs. 16.88 crore. Nearly 1,098 km of network route in South Central Railway is under Kavach.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The total expense on development of this technology, till date, is Rs. 16.88 crore. Nearly 1,098 km of network route in South Central Railway is under Kavach.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Indian Railway has conducted trials of Kavach on absolute block section of Lingamapalli – Vikarabad - Wadi, Vikarabad - Bidar (250 KM) section of South-Central Railway. After successful completion of trials, three vendors were approved for developmental orders on Indian Railways.
Indian Railway has conducted trials of Kavach on absolute block section of Lingamapalli – Vikarabad - Wadi, Vikarabad - Bidar (250 KM) section of South-Central Railway. After successful completion of trials, three vendors were approved for developmental orders on Indian Railways.
On Successful trial, a work of Kavach on 1199 Km is in progress in Manmad – Mudkhed – Dhone – Guntakal & Bidar – Parbhani section of South-Central Railway.