Indian Railways' Parel workshop which is under the Central Railways zone has developed a prototype coach for carrying automobiles in a short span of 45 days. It developed the New Modified Goods coach (NMGH) with improved fall plate for easier loading of automobiles, lashing channels for proper securing of vehicles, fully welded chequered plate floor, louvers for ventilation and natural pipe light illumination.

Indian Railways' Parel workshop which is under the Central Railways zone has developed a prototype coach for carrying automobiles in a short span of 45 days. It developed the New Modified Goods coach (NMGH) with improved fall plate for easier loading of automobiles, lashing channels for proper securing of vehicles, fully welded chequered plate floor, louvers for ventilation and natural pipe light illumination.

It will increase the speed potential of NMGH coach from 75 to 110 kmph. RDSO will now conduct oscillation trails of this coach.

It will increase the speed potential of NMGH coach from 75 to 110 kmph. RDSO will now conduct oscillation trails of this coach. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

View Full Image Indian Railways NMGH coach developed by Parel Workshop Click on the image to enlarge

Indian Railways have become safe and affordable medium transport for sending automobiles to various parts of the country and Bangladesh also. In order to improve the standards, interaction took place between the Indian Railways and manufacturers of automobiles recently.

The suggestions put forth by manufacturers for improvements in end opening, door design, fall plate and coach floor design & guidance for loading and unloading was referred by Central Railway to RDSO to improve the New Modified Goods (NMG) coach which is used for transporting automobiles. Automobile manufacturers also inspected the coach and expressed satisfaction over improved design.

View Full Image Interiors of NMGH coach developed by Parel Workshop Click on the image to enlarge

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway appreciated the Team Parel Workshop for modifying the NMG coach in a record time. Shri D.K. Singh, Principal Chief Operations Manager, Central Railway said that the speed potential of the NMGH automobile carrier will be a game changer in quick and safer transportation of the automobiles.

View Full Image Indian Railways NMGH coach developed by Parel Workshop Click on the image to enlarge

Under the guidance of A.K. Gupta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Central Railway, the dedicated workforce of Parel workshop led by Vivek Aacharya, Chief Workshop Manager, took the challenge and developed the coach with proper entry slope, markers on floor for guidance, retro-refractive marking on floor, pillar and carline for guidance, unrestricted full height end opening, etc.