Indian Railways diverts passenger trains after a goods train derailed in Bihar. Check full list2 min read . 10:13 PM IST
- 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division
At least 53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed near Gurpa railway station in Bihar in the early hours of Wednesday, disrupting rail traffic, officials said.
The incident took place around 6.24 am between Koderma and Manpur railway stations of the Dhanbad division, East Central Railway (ECR) said in a statement.
“The exact cause of this is yet to be known. Railway teams have started work to restore the lines," a senior official of the ECR Zone said.
Nobody was injured due to the derailment, he said.
Ten trains were diverted to other routes and four were partially terminated following the incident, the statement said.
Diversion of trains due to diversion of goods train at Gurpa station of Dhanbad division.
1. Operationally changed route of 12301 Howrah-New Delhi Express departing Howrah on 26.10.2022 via Asansol-Jhajha-Patna via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.
2. Operationally changed route of 12313 Sealdah - New Delhi Express departing Sealdah on 26.10.2022 via Asansol - Jhajha - Patna via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.
3. From Sealdah on 26.10.2022 departing Operational changed route of Sealdah-Bikaner Express Asansol-Jhajha-Patna via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.
4. Operationally changed route of 12175 Howrah-Gwalior Express departing Howrah on 26.102022 via Asansol-Jhajha-Patna via Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction.
5. Operationally changed route of 12366 Ranchi-Patna Express leaving Ranchi on 26.102022 via Tori-Garhwa Road-Dehri on Son Gaya.
13554 Varanasi-Asansol departing Varanasi on 26.102022
Express partially ends at Gaya.
Train diversion
18626 Hatia-Purnia Court Express Departing from Hatia on 26.10.2022 Changed Route Via Chandrapura-Katrasgarh-Dhanbad-Pradhankhanta-Jhajha Kiul- Dinkar village via Simaria.
18625 Purnia Court-Hatia Express departing from Purnia Court on 26.10,2022 converted route via Dehri on Sone-Garhwa By road-Tori-Lohardaga-Ranchi.
12801 Puri New Delhi Express departure from Puri on 25.10.2022 on converted route via Rajabera-Bhandaridih-(Except Barkakana)-Garhwa Road-Dehri on Sone.
"53 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed at Gurpa station between Koderma and Manpur railway section of Dhanbad division at 6:24 am today, resulting in disruption of rail traffic on Up and Down lines. There have been no casualties in the incident," the ECR said.
*With inputs from agencies
