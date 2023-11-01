During the festival season, Indian Railways will run a total of 283 festival special trains, making 4,480 trips.

In response to the increased demand during the festive season, Indian Railways will operate the fully reservation-based Patna-New Delhi Special Vande Bharat Express for a total of six trips. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Indian Railways announced 283 festival special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja.

According to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the special trains will make 4,480 trips during the festival season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As informed by the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northern Railways, Deepak Kumar, the Vande Bharat Expres train with the number 02252, travelling from New Delhi to Patna Junction, will commence its journey at 7:25 AM and reach Patna the same evening at 7:00 PM. This special service will be available on November 11, 14, and 16.

For its return trip, the reservation-based Train number 02251, which runs from Patna Junction to New Delhi as the Vande Bharat train, will operate on November 12, 15, and 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This train will depart from Patna Junction at 7:00 AM in the morning and arrive in New Delhi on the same evening at 7:00 PM. It will make stops at Ara Junction at 08:28 hrs, Buxar at 09:28 hrs, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction at 10:28 hours, Prayagraj at 12:10 hrs, and New Delhi at 19:00 hours.

For the special Vande Bharat Express with train numbers 02252/02251 running between New Delhi and Patna, the fare for the AC Chair Car coach from New Delhi (NDLS) to Patna (PNBE) is set at ₹2355, while for the AC Executive Chair Car coach, the fare is ₹4410.

Meanwhile, according to the Indian Railways, the Eastern Central Railway will operate 42 trains which will make a maximum of 512 trips, and the Western Railway will operate 36 trains during the festival season time and will make a maximum of 1,262 trips. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways said in a press release, "Special Trains have been planned to connect major destinations across the country on railway routes like Delhi- Patna, Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Danapur-Saharsa, Danapur- Bengaluru, Ambala-Saharsa, Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur, Puri-Patna, Okha-Naharlagun, Sealdah-New Jalpaiguri, Kochuveli-Bengaluru, Benaras- Mumbai, Howrah-Raxaul etc. During 2022, Indian Railways had notified 2614 trips of 216 Puja Special trains."

The North Western Railway is set to manage a total of 24 trains, amounting to 1,208 trips in its effort to meet the travel demand during the festive season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Railway Board has recommended that the railway zones instruct their ticket-checking personnel to ensure the authenticity of passengers by verifying valid, authorized proof of identity.

