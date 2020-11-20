Indian Railways' double-decker train coach with 160 kmph speed. See pics 4 Photos . Updated: 20 Nov 2020, 12:49 PM IST Staff Writer Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala is the one and... moreRail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala is the one and only production unit in the country which has produced double-decker coaches for the Indian Railways. 1/4The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala rolled out on Wednesday a semi high-speed double-decker coach that can run at a top speed of up to 160 kilometres per hour (kmph). (Twitter) 2/4The new double-decker coach is equipped with the most modern amenities and design, and has a capacity of 120 seats. The upper deck can seat 50 passengers and the lower deck 48, it said. (Twitter) 3/4The middle deck on the rear ends has 16 seats on one side and six on the other. The coach has optimised aisle width for a comfortable journey, plush interiors, overhead luggage rack, mobile and laptop charging sockets, GPS-based passenger information system and LED destination board among other passenger-centric features. (Twitter) 4/4The entry to the passenger area is through automatic sliding doors and a mini pantry too has been built in each coach to store and serve hot or chilled refreshments to passengers.