Indian Railways' double-decker train coach with 160 kmph speed. See pics

4 Photos . Updated: 20 Nov 2020, 12:49 PM IST

Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala is the one and only production unit in the country which has produced double-decker coaches for the Indian Railways.

1/4The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala rolled out on Wednesday a semi high-speed double-decker coach that can run at a top speed of up to 160 kilometres per hour (kmph).

2/4The new double-decker coach is equipped with the most modern amenities and design, and has a capacity of 120 seats. The upper deck can seat 50 passengers and the lower deck 48, it said.

3/4The middle deck on the rear ends has 16 seats on one side and six on the other. The coach has optimised aisle width for a comfortable journey, plush interiors, overhead luggage rack, mobile and laptop charging sockets, GPS-based passenger information system and LED destination board among other passenger-centric features.