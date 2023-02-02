Indian Railways drops plan for separate exam, to recruit for IRMS through Civil Services Examination
- Ministry of Railways, in consultation with UPSC and DoPT, has decided that recruitment to Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be done through the Civil Services Examination
The Railways ministry has decided to recruit officers for the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) through the Civil Services Examination to be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for 2023, it said on Thursday.
