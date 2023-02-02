The Railways ministry has decided to recruit officers for the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) through the Civil Services Examination to be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for 2023, it said on Thursday.

Earlier, the Ministry of Railways, in consultation with UPSC and theDepartment of Personnel & Training, has decided that recruitment to the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) to be conducted from the year 2023 will be done through a specially designed examination (IRMS Examination) by UPSC.

In a notification, it was announced that the proposed examination scheme envisages the use of the Civil Services (P) Examination for screening candidates for the IRMS (Main) Examination and in addition, the Common Qualifying Language papers for the IRMSE and the papers on certain optional subjects of the CSE It is envisaged that both the preliminary part and the main written part of these two examinations will be conducted simultaneously. IRMSE will be notified along with CSE.

While the ministry is tight-lipped over the reasons behind the decision, sources suggest that it was likely that it relented under pressure from officers belonging to non-engineering cadres.

The IRMS Examination was seen to benefit students with an engineering or commerce background who planned to appear for the Civil Services Examination with an additional avenue open exclusively to them.