In a notification, it was announced that the proposed examination scheme envisages the use of the Civil Services (P) Examination for screening candidates for the IRMS (Main) Examination and in addition, the Common Qualifying Language papers for the IRMSE and the papers on certain optional subjects of the CSE It is envisaged that both the preliminary part and the main written part of these two examinations will be conducted simultaneously. IRMSE will be notified along with CSE.