So far the current financial year has been strong for Indian Railways. The government-backed statutory body's earnings between April 1st to October 8, 2022, have nearly doubled on a year-on-year basis. Indian Railways witnessed robust growth in the unreserved passenger segment of 197% for the number of passengers booked during the period, while reserved passenger segment growth stood at 24% year-on-year.

