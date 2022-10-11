Indian Railways witnessed robust growth in the unreserved passenger segment of 197% for the number of passengers booked during the period, while reserved passenger segment growth stood at 24% year-on-year.
So far the current financial year has been strong for Indian Railways. The government-backed statutory body's earnings between April 1st to October 8, 2022, have nearly doubled on a year-on-year basis. Indian Railways witnessed robust growth in the unreserved passenger segment of 197% for the number of passengers booked during the period, while reserved passenger segment growth stood at 24% year-on-year.
As per the Railways Ministry data, the total approximate earnings of Indian Railways on the originating basis from April 1st to October 8th, came in at ₹33,476 crore -- registering an increase of 92% compared to ₹17,394 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Further, the data revealed that in the reserved passenger segment, the total number of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 08th October 2022 is 42.89 crore as compared to 34.56 Crore during the same period last year --- showing an increase of 24%.
Meanwhile, the revenue generated from the reserved passenger segment during the period under review stood at ₹26,961 crore rising by a whopping 65% from ₹16,307 crore from April 1 to October 8, 2021.
Coming to the unreserved passenger segment, the total approximate number of passengers booked during the period 1st April to 08th October 2022 is 268.56 crore as compared to 90.57 crore during the same period last year, showing an increase of 197%.
Whereas the revenue generated from the unreserved passenger segment during the period 1st April to 08th October 2022 is ₹6,515 crore skyrocketing by a massive 500% as compared to ₹1,086 crore during the same period last year.
