Indian Railways earns over 2,500 crore from sale of scrap

Scrap is generated mainly by way of laying new tracks, converting old tracks into new ones, abandoning old structures, selling old locomotives, coaches and wagons, selling old surplus or condemned diesel locomotives due to rapid electrification of routes and waste materials generated by workshops.
New Delhi: Indian Railways earned over ₹2,500 crore from sale of scrap in the first six months of this financial year, up 28% on year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Indian Railways earned over ₹2,500 crore from sale of scrap in the first six months of this financial year, up 28% on year.
“Through this sale, Indian Railways has earned total ₹2582 Crore till September 2022 compared to ₹2003 Cr. during the same period of last FY 2021-22 which is 28.91% higher," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
“Through this sale, Indian Railways has earned total ₹2582 Crore till September 2022 compared to ₹2003 Cr. during the same period of last FY 2021-22 which is 28.91% higher," the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
The ministry said the target for earnings through sale of scraps has been fixed at ₹4,400 crore for 2022-23. Railways is making all out efforts to optimally utilise resources by mobilising scrap materials and sale through e-auction, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ministry said the target for earnings through sale of scraps has been fixed at ₹4,400 crore for 2022-23. Railways is making all out efforts to optimally utilise resources by mobilising scrap materials and sale through e-auction, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the ministry, ferrous scrap of 3,93,421 MT was disposed in 2022-23 compared with 3,60,732 MT in 2021-22. “Also 1751 Nos. of wagons, 1421 Nos. of coaches and 97 Nos. of locos were disposed in 2022-23 as compared to 1835 Nos. of wagons, 954 Nos. of coaches and 77 Nos. of locos in 2021-22 upto Sept.2022," as per the statement.
According to the ministry, ferrous scrap of 3,93,421 MT was disposed in 2022-23 compared with 3,60,732 MT in 2021-22. “Also 1751 Nos. of wagons, 1421 Nos. of coaches and 97 Nos. of locos were disposed in 2022-23 as compared to 1835 Nos. of wagons, 954 Nos. of coaches and 77 Nos. of locos in 2021-22 upto Sept.2022," as per the statement.
For the Railways, scrap is generated mainly by way of laying new tracks, converting old tracks into new ones, abandoning old structures, selling old locomotives, coaches and wagons, selling old surplus or condemned diesel locomotives due to rapid electrification of routes and waste materials generated by workshops. This has been a significant source of revenue for the national transporter over the years.
For the Railways, scrap is generated mainly by way of laying new tracks, converting old tracks into new ones, abandoning old structures, selling old locomotives, coaches and wagons, selling old surplus or condemned diesel locomotives due to rapid electrification of routes and waste materials generated by workshops. This has been a significant source of revenue for the national transporter over the years.
In construction projects, scrap is normally generated in gauge conversion projects. Released permanent way items being offered for scrap are not reusable on track. These are disposed off in accordance with the codal provisions of Railways, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In construction projects, scrap is normally generated in gauge conversion projects. Released permanent way items being offered for scrap are not reusable on track. These are disposed off in accordance with the codal provisions of Railways, it said.