The Ministry of Railways on Thursday extended the Covid-related guidelines for six more months or till further instructions. "Not wearing masks on railway premises and in trains can attract a fine of up to ₹500," the notification read.

“Passengers are requested to read the health advisory guidelines issued by different states before the commencement of their journey to these states," the Indian Railways Seva wrote on Twitter.

As per an order issued by the board, the penalty was supposed to be in place till September but has now been extended for another six months.

Through an order issued on 17 April, the Railway Board had informed the zones to ensure that everybody wore face masks or face covers on railway premises, including trains.

It had asked the zones to impose fines up to ₹500 under the Indian Railways (Penalties for Activities Affecting Cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012 on those found without such masks.

The penalty shall be imposed by authorised railway officials, it had said in the order.

"Now, the matter has been reviewed and it has now been decided that the validity of the said instruction is further extended by six (6) months i.e. up to 16.04.2022 or till further instructions issued in this regard," the Railway Board's order said.

The announcement comes in a day when 22,431 people tested positive for Covid-19. With this, the country's total tally of coronavirus infections rose to 3,38,94,312, while the active cases declined to 2,44,198, the lowest in 204 days, according to the Union Health Ministry said today.

The death toll climbed to 4,49,856 with 318 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 13 straight days.

The active cases comprise 0.72 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.95 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 2,489 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 14,09,825 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 57,68,03,867.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.57 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 38 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 104 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,32,00,258, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 92.63 crore.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.