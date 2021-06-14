Indian Railways, the country's national transporter has announced that it has extended the discount scheme on booking train tickets through Unified Payments Interface (UPI)/Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) at railway counters for another year till 12 June next year. Indian Railways started this mode of accepting payment for tickets from 1 December 2017. However, Railway passengers can avail of this discount by booking the tickets at counters and not by booking online tickets. Indian Railways has decided to provide a 5% discount on the total value of basic fare in PRS reserved counter ticket subject to maximum amount of discount of Rs. 50 on a ticket for payments made through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) including Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) subject to value of ticket being Rs. 100 and more.

In a statement, it said," Railways has decided to extend the provision of 5% discount o­n the total value of basic fare o­n booking of reserved ticket through UPI (Unified Payment Interface) including BHIM application across computerized passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters up to 12 June 2022."

UPI/BHIM is also accepted as payment option while booking tickets through counter. 5% discount on the total value of basic fare in Passenger Reservation System (PRS) reserved counter ticket is given for payments made through UPI including BHIM subject to maximum amount of discount of Rs. 50 on a ticket and value of ticket being Rs. 100 and more.

Step to book tickets through UPI/BHIM at railway PRS counters:

The railway employee at the PRS counter will obtain all the travel details from the passenger and will inform the amount to be paid.

The railway passenger needs to opt to pay the price of the ticket through UPI/BHIM as payment option after which the person at the counter will select UPI as payment option and request the passenger’s Virtual Payment Address (VPA) and initiate the transaction in the terminal.

The passenger will receive a payment request on his mobile to confirm payment.

The passenger needs to confirm the payment request after which the fare amount will be debited from the UPI-linked account.

After the successful transaction, the person at the PRS counter will print the ticket and the passenger can collect the ticket.





