Indian Railways’ Western Railway zone has extended the services of the prestigious Mumbai – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express upto Gandhinagar Capital station. This initiative will benefit the residents of Gandhinagar.

According to a press release issued by Western Railway, Train No 12009/12010 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express has being extended to Gandhinagar Capital station.

Timings of Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express:

Train No 12009 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express will depart from Mumbai Central at 06.10 hrs instead of existing time of 06.40 hrs. The train will reach Gandhinagar Capital at 13.40 hrs on the same day. Similarly, in the return direction Train No 12010 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express will depart from Gandhinagar Capital at 14.20 hrs to arrive Mumbai Central on the same day at 21.45 hrs instead of existing time of 21.20 hrs.

The above pair of train is running on all days except Sunday. The train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad and Ahmedabad stations in both direction.

Rail connectivity between state capital of Gujarat and the economic capital of the nation, Mumbai, will get enhanced with the extension of the Mumbai – Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express . It will benefit travellers from Gandhinagar and tourists coming to Gandhinagar from the rest of the country. It will save time as this train takes approx. 45 minutes to cover the distance between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, which is substantially much more by roadways.

Train No 12957/12958 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarn Jayanti Rajdhani Express is being provided with additional halt at Sabarmati station on an experimental basis for a period of six months w.e.f 23/12/21.

Train No 12957 Ahmedabad – New Delhi Swarn Jayanti Rajdhani Express will reach Sabarmati station at 18.02 hrs and depart at 18.04 hrs. Similarly, Train No 12958 New Delhi – Ahmedabad Swarn Jayanti Rajdhani Express will reach Sabarmati station at 08.50 hrs and depart at 08.52 hrs.

