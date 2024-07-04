Indian Railways extends train services, changes departure timings on THESE routes. Check complete list here

Indian Railways has extended some train services and adjusted departure timings for express trains to improve passenger convenience. South Eastern Railway and Northeast Frontier Railway have extended their services, while North Central Railway has revised its departure schedules.

These initiatives are part of the railways' continuous efforts to provide better travel options and more effectively meet passenger needs. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly. Take a look at the revised train schedule below,

Train services extension - South Eastern Railway has extended Train No. 02863/02864 Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah Superfast Weekly Express Special. The Howrah-Yesvantpur service (Train No. 02863) will now run until July 25, 2024, with four extra trips. Likewise, the Yesvantpur-Howrah service (Train No. 02864) will continue until July 27, 2024, and will also include four additional trips. Both trains will keep their current schedules, stops, and configurations.

- Northeast Frontier Railway has extended Train No. 05952/05951 New Tinsukia-SMVT Bengaluru-New Tinsukia Weekly Express Special. The New Tinsukia-SMVT Bengaluru service (Train No. 05952) will now run until October 31, 2024, with 18 extra trips. The SMVT Bengaluru-New Tinsukia service (Train No. 05951) will extend until November 4, 2024, and will also include 18 additional trips. Two extra General Second-class coaches will be added to these trains.

Revised departure timings - North Central Railway has adjusted departure timings for Train No. 12779/12780 Vasco Da Gama-Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco Da Gama Express at Mathura Junction, effective July 5, 2024. Train No. 12779 will depart at 04:05 hrs instead of 04:02 hrs, while Train No. 12780 will depart at 16:50 hrs, three minutes later than its previous 16:47 hrs.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways cancelled and diverted over 200 trains due to ongoing maintenance work on South Eastern Railway’s (SER) Kharagpur Division. The trains are expected to remain cancelled till June 29.