Indian Railways eyes 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper with upgraded features, pantry car, advanced toilets and more

Indian Railways is planning to roll out more Vande Bharat Sleeper trains in the first half of June 2027, with the coach count increased from 16 to 24 , according to a report by The Times of India. The semi-high-speed trains will retain the existing design but will feature a pantry car, more toilets, automatic doors and safety systems, among other facilities.

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The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai has been tasked with manufacturing 50 Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets, each comprising 24 coaches.

Three major projects are currently underway to manufacture these trains. BEML, with support from ICF, is building 10 sleeper trainsets. The Indo-Russian joint venture Kinet has been assigned another 120 trainsets, while a consortium of Titagarh and BHEL will manufacture 80 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains.

The Indian Railways is expected to introduce more than 200 Vande Bharat sleeper trains in the coming years. Three major projects are currently underway to manufacture these trains. BEML, with support from ICF, is building 10 sleeper trainsets. The Indo-Russian joint venture Kinet has been assigned another 120 trainsets, while a consortium of Titagarh and BHEL will manufacture 80 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, TOI reported.

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Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Key Features and Facilities Speed and performance The sleeper train has been designed to operate at speeds of up to 160 kmph, with a maximum testing speed of 180 kmph. However, most sections of the Indian Railways network are not equipped to accommodate trains running at such high speeds.

Improved berth comfort Inspired by European train designs, the sleeper variant will feature cushioned berths designed to make overnight journeys more comfortable.

Also Read | Viral Vande Bharat video shows ugly reality of passenger etiquette

Advanced toilets and accessibility features The Vande Bharat Sleeper train will have modern bio-vacuum toilets similar to those used in aircraft. A specially designed toilet for passengers with disabilities will also feature a baby-care station. The AC First Class coach will offer shower facilities with hot water.

Safety systems and energy efficiency To enhance passenger safety, the train will be equipped with the indigenous KAVACH anti-collision system.

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Passenger-friendly amenities Each coach will have individual reading lights, charging points and refreshment tables. The interiors will also feature glass fibre-reinforced plastic (GFRP) panels. In addition, the train's doors will open automatically at designated stations.

Centralised monitoring and emergency communication A Centralised Coach Monitoring System will be installed to monitor onboard systems. Passengers will also be able to contact the train driver through an emergency communication system.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Production and Design The final design of the semi-high-speed train is expected to be finalised within a month, TOI reported citing sources.

Unlike the 16-coach prototype, the longer train will feature a pantry car to provide food services during the journey. It will allow meals to be heated and served onboard.

ICF is also working to improve the train's interiors, although the design has not yet been finalised. The 24-coach version is also expected to have more toilets to accommodate the larger number of passengers.

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According to ICF, the train will be among the longest sleeper trains being manufactured in India.

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