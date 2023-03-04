Indian Railways’ February freight loading at new high of 124.03 million tn

Indian Railways’ February freight loading at new high of 124.03 million tn1 min read . 01:57 PM IST
Railways has achieved an incremental loading of 3.18 million tn in coal, followed by 0.94 million tn in fertilizers
New Delhi: Indian Railways has recorded best ever February monthly freight loading of 124.03 million tn in February 2023, a growth of 3.55% over the previous year.
Indian Railways’ freight loading of 124.03 MT is its best ever for the month.
“With this, Indian Railways has had 30 straight months of best ever monthly freight loading," the Railways Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The cumulative freight loading from 1 April 2022 to 28 February 2023 has been 1367.49 million tn as against 1278.84 million tn achieved in 2021-22 , an incremental loading of 88.65 MT, with a growth of 6.93 % over same period last year, the Ministry said.
Railways has achieved an incremental loading of 3.18 million tn in coal, followed by 0.94 million tn in fertilizers, 0.66 million tn in balance of other goods, and 0.27 million tn in container.
“Increase in automobile loading has been another highlight of Freight Business in FY 2022-23 and 5015 rakes have been loaded in FY 2022-23 till February as compared to 2966 rakes during the same period of last year i.e. a growth of 69%," the Ministry said.
Indian Railways’ efforts to increase coal supply to power houses, in coordination with the Ministry of Power and Coal, has been one of the key features of the freight performance in February.
The loading of coal (both domestic and imported) to power houses increased by 3.39 million tn in January, with 45.63 million tn being moved, as against 42.24 million tn last year, a growth of 8.02 %.
Cumulatively, in the first eleven months of the year, Railways has loaded more than 79.69 MT extra coal to power houses as compared to same period of last year, with a growth of more than 15.44 %.
The freight net tonne kilometers increased to 73 billion in February 2023 from 70 Billion in February 2022 registering a growth of 4.28%. The cumulative freight net tonne kilometers from April 2022 to February 2023 has been 82 billion as against 74 billion with a growth of 10.81 % over same period of last year.
