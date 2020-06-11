Indian Railways ferried 31.90 lakh wagons to keep supply chain functional

Indian Railways during the period when the entire nation was under lockdown to fight the covid-19 ensured availability of essential commodities through its freight and parcel services.

Indian Railways has maintained its freight corridors fully functional inspite of the covid-19 lockdown and has been successful in meeting the needs of both the households sector and industry.

In the month of May from 1 May 2020 to 31 May 2020 Indian Railways has transported 82.27 million tonnes of essential commodities compare to 65.14 million tonnes from 1 April 2020 to 30 April 2020 which is more than 25% higher.

In total from 1 April 2020 to 9 June 2020 Indian Railways has transported 175.46 million tonnes of essential commodities through its uninterrupted 24X7 freight trains operations across the country.

From 24 March to 09 June more than 31.90 lacs wagons carried supplies to keep the supply chain functional. Of these, more than 17.81 lacs wagons carried essential commodities like food grains, salt, sugar, milk, edible oil, onions, fruits & vegetables, petroleum products, coal, fertilizers etc. throughout the country.

During the period 1st April 2020 to 9th June, 2020 Railways loaded 12.56 million tonnes of food grains as compared to 6.7 million tonnes in the same period last year.

Apart from this, from 22 March to 9 June total 3,861 Parcel Trains have also been run out by Indian Railways of which 3,755 are time-tabled trains. Total 1,37,030 tonnes of consignment have been loaded in these Parcel Trains. Transportation of essential items like medical supplies, medical equipment, food, etc in small parcel sizes is very important during the lockdown in the wake of covid-19 and after that.

Indian Railways has made railway parcel vans available for quick mass transportation by e-commerce entities and other customers including state governments. Railways are running time-tabled Parcel Special trains on select routes, to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential items.

