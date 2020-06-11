Indian Railways ferried 31.90 lakh wagons to keep supply chain functional

Apart from this, from 22 March to 9 June total 3,861 Parcel Trains have also been run out by Indian Railways of which 3,755 are time-tabled trains. Total 1,37,030 tonnes of consignment have been loaded in these Parcel Trains. Transportation of essential items like medical supplies, medical equipment, food, etc in small parcel sizes is very important during the lockdown in the wake of covid-19 and after that.