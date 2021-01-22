Indian Railways finalises tender for Vande Bharat-type train sets

NEW DELHI : Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives Ltd has bagged a contract worth ₹2,211 crore from Indian Railways for designing, manufacturing, supplying and other equipment required for making Vande Bharat-type train sets.

As many as 44 rakes will be manufactured at three production units of Indian Railways.

“Indian Railways has finalized the tender for design, development, manufacture, supply, integration, testing and commissioning of IGBT based 3-phase propulsion, control and other equipment for train sets (Vande Bharat type train sets) for 44 rakes of 16 car each on 21.01.2021. The procurement includes five years comprehensive annual maintenance contract with the supplier," railway ministry said in a statement on Friday.

“The specifications were prepared after multiple deliberations with industry at various levels for manufacturing the train sets indigenously. For the first time, the tender required minimum 75% local content requirement of the total value of the tender This is expected to give a boost to Aatma Nirbhar Bharat mission," the statement added.

Three bidders had participated in the tender. Medha Servo Drives was the lowest bidder and met the minimum 75% local content requirement of the total value of the tender.

The first two prototype rakes will be delivered in 20 months. Thereafter, on successful commissioning, the firm will deliver an average of six rakes every quarter.

Indian Railways had in September issued a revised tender for procurement of 44 semi-high speed Vande Bharat train sets, mandating 75% local content, making it an indigenous tender. The last tender was cancelled on 21 August as some of the bidders revealed some details of financial offers while submitting technical bids. The scrapped tender had allowed indigenous content of 50%.

The train sets will be manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala and the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli. Tentatively, 24 train sets have been allotted to ICF and 10 each to MCF and RCF respectively, the ministry had earlier said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via