Travel is one of the worst hit aspects of human life due to the novel coronavirus. Despite ease in regulations allowing human mobility, even over long distances, travellers and transporters are practising utmost caution to avoid any untoward situation. One way to keep the virus at bay is to disinfect public places and surfaces thoroughly and frequently. And it is easier said than done. But Indian Railways is employing modern technology to tackle this task. The national transporter is using robots to kill Covid-19 virus by the means of ultraviolet light.

“To prevent the spread of pandemic, Delhi Division has started "Technology driven Disinfection through UVC Robots" having UVC light for 100% disinfection of compartment area in coach," Ministry of Railways said in a tweet on Friday.

As can be seen in the video below, the machine can easily walk between the rows and is equipped with extendable arms fitted with UV lights. The arms wave the UV lights above chair-car seats, disinfecting them.

The machine was first put to use in the New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express, while under observation of Railway officials.

For the first time, it is under observation in 02004 New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express. pic.twitter.com/Em0Rh0Nqea — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 3, 2021

Indian Railways has been maintaining strict monitoring measures at stations to check the spread of Covid-19 through the rail network. Passengers are being checked for symptoms and infection.

Recently, Indian Railways' North Central Railway (NCR) zone announced that it will operate the first AC 3-tier economy coach in Prayagraj-Jaipur-Prayagraj (Daily) Special Express from September 6, Monday.

