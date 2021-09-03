Indian Railways finds novel way to disinfect trains in Covid times. Watch video

Travel is one of the worst hit aspects of human life due to the novel coronavirus. Despite ease in regulations allowing human mobility, even over long distances, travellers and transporters are practising utmost caution to avoid any untoward situation. One way to keep the virus at bay is to disinfect public places and surfaces thoroughly and frequently. And it is easier said than done. But Indian Railways is employing modern technology to tackle this task. The national transporter is using robots to kill Covid-19 virus by the means of ultraviolet light.