Indian Railways first AC 3-tier economy class coach: Check out the new features

Railways rolled out its first air-conditioned three-tier economy class coach which is being touted by the ministry to be 'synonymous with the cheapest and best AC travel in the world'. This Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coach was rolled out from Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala to Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) Lucknow for the upcoming trial. It was conceived by RCF and work on its design started on a war footing in October 2020.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared a 38-seconds video listing some interesting features of the new economy AC coach. "Innovative AC 3 tier economy class coach manufactured in Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala in Punjab," Piyush Goyal said in a tweet.

Here are some interesting top 10 features of the new economy AC coach:

1) 83 berths as against 72 in AC-3 tier: In this new passenger coach, where modern passenger amenities have been taken to a new peak, the passenger capacity has been increased from 72 to 83 berths.

2) Personalised AC vents for every berth: Several design improvements have also been made for improving passenger comfort like a redesign of the AC ducting to provide individual AC vents for each berth. The improved and modular design of seats and berths.

3) Personalised reading lights for every berth: Individual reading lights are provided for each berth.

4) Fire-proof berths with enhanced comfort: There is also improved fire safety by ensuring compliance to the world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials, thus meeting the high requirements of the new fire protection standard.

5) Disabled-friendly entry/exit and one divyang-friendly toilet per coach: Each coach is provided with a wider and disabled-friendly toilet entry door which is a new initiative. The design has been improved for both Indian and the Western-style lavatories.

6) Modified ladders for climbing middle and upper berths: A new ergonomically improved design of ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths is also a new feature. There is an increased headroom in the middle and upper berths.

7) Personalised socket for charging mobiles and USB points: Personalised mobile charging points are provided for each berth in addition to a standard socket.

8) Snack table with side berth as well: A foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, and injury-free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phone and magazines etc.

9) Illuminated seat numbers: The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights.

10) Speed: 160 kmph speed potential keeping in mind future needs









