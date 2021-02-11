Indian Railways first AC 3-tier economy class coach: Check out the new features

Railways rolled out its first air-conditioned three-tier economy class coach which is being touted by the ministry to be 'synonymous with the cheapest and best AC travel in the world'. This Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coach was rolled out from Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala to Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) Lucknow for the upcoming trial. It was conceived by RCF and work on its design started on a war footing in October 2020.