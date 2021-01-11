Indian Railways: First goods train run with an all-female staff crew

In a major breakthrough, Indian Railways' Western Railway zone has an all-female crew piloted goods train from Vasai Road to Vadodara on 5 January.

The goods train that departed from Vasai Road to Vadodara on 5 January, 2021 was helmed by loco pilot - Kumkum Suraj Dongre, Assistant Loco Pilot - Udita Verma and Goods Guard -Akansha Rai.

This was a first of its kind for Western Railway which ran its first all female crew manned goods train.

A senior railway official informed that due to the grueling nature of job of guards & loco pilots which also involves travelling long distances, very few women come forward to join these posts. This will be a game-changer and an inspiration for other women to take up such challenging jobs in Indian Railways.

The railway official said that," Western Railway is always encouraging the participation of women in each and every department, even in heavy duty jobs which were earlier considered as men’s domain. There are female porters across various stations of Bhavnagar Division while closer home, Preeti Kumari is the first otorwoman in Western Railway to run Mumbai suburban local trains.

"Now, the women of our country are ready to accept challenging jobs and proving their abilities beyond the threshold of household chores," Western Railway said in a statement.

