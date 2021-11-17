Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Minister of State of Railways, Coal and Mines, Government of India will inaugurate the state of the art POD concept retiring room at Mumbai Central railway station.

The unique facility at Mumbai Central station consists of a total Pod inventory of 48, comprising of 3 categories, namely 30 Classic Pods, 7 Ladies only, 10 Private Pods and One for Differently Abled as well. While the Classic Pods and Ladies only Pods will comfortably fit One guest, the Private Pod will also have a private space within the room, whereas the Room for Differently abled will comfortably fit 2 guests with space for free movement of Wheelchair. The passenger can avail all modern facilities at comparatively cheaper rates.

IRCTC is introducing a path-breaking and unique concept in Hospitality Services to the esteemed passengers of Indian Railways by commissioning of POD concept Retiring Rooms at Mumbai Central Railway Station in association with Urban Pod Pvt Ltd, Mumbai. The concept is unique in its own way due to various never seen before features.

View Full Image Each Pod will provide free Wi-Fi, Luggage room, toiletries, shower rooms, washrooms in common areas

What is a Pod Hotel?

A capsule hotel, also popularly known as a Pod hotel, was first developed in Japan, which features a large number of small bed-sized rooms known as capsules. Pod hotels provide affordable, basic over night accommodation for guests who do not require or who cannot afford larger, more expensive rooms offered by the conventional hotels

What does a Pod hotel have to offer?

A Pod hotel in fact is a very dynamic social space. They are compact, packed full of comfortable design, attractive features and competitively priced. The beauty of the space is the absence of excess. These are the unique qualities that make the capsule hotel an important social institution. Each Pod will provide free Wi-Fi, Luggage room, toiletries, shower rooms, washrooms in common areas whereas inside the Pod the guest can avail facilities like TV, small locker, mirror, adjustable air conditioner & air filter vents, reading lights in addition to interior light, mobile charging, smoke detectors, DND Indicators etc.

View Full Image The concept will best suit frequent Travelers, Back Packers, Single Travelers, Corporate Executives and Study Groups etc.

Room Inventory and its Categories

The facility will in all have a total Pod inventory of 48, comprising of 3 categories, namely 30 Classic Pods, 7 Ladies only, 10 Private Pods and One for Differently Abled as well. While the Classic Pods and Ladies only Pods will comfortable fit One guest, the Private Pod will also have a private space within the room, whereas the Room for Differently abled will comfortably fit 2 guests with space for free movement of Wheelchair.

Target Market

This unique facility will be a game changer in the way passengers travel in India by Rail, especially those on Business trips. The concept will best suit frequent Travelers, Back Packers, Single Travelers, Corporate Executives and Study Groups etc. The tariff for this property may vary depending on the requirements with tariff will be around Rs. 999/- for 12 hours onwards per person and upto Rs. 1999/- for 24 Hours and so.

Project Background

IRCTC has awarded the contract to M/s Urban Pod Pvt Ltd to Set-up, Operate and Manage the POD concept Retiring Rooms for 9 years through Open tender basis. The site is located at the 1st Floor of Station Building at Mumbai Central Railway Station. The POD rooms will be spread over an area of approx. 3000 sq. ft. with a mezzanine floor. The site was handed over to the Developer on 21st February 2021, and despite the vagaries inflicted by the second wave of Covid Pandemic, the Pod Concept Retiring Rooms are scheduled for commissioning by end of October, 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.