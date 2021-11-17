The unique facility at Mumbai Central station consists of a total Pod inventory of 48, comprising of 3 categories, namely 30 Classic Pods, 7 Ladies only, 10 Private Pods and One for Differently Abled as well. While the Classic Pods and Ladies only Pods will comfortably fit One guest, the Private Pod will also have a private space within the room, whereas the Room for Differently abled will comfortably fit 2 guests with space for free movement of Wheelchair. The passenger can avail all modern facilities at comparatively cheaper rates.