Indian Railways is constructing a bridge near Noney which will become the tallest girder rail bridge in the world. At 141 metres, the bridge over river Iring will be as high as two Qutub Minar’s stacked on top of each other
India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day today. Indian Railways also celebrated India'sIndependence by flying the Tricolour atop the Noney Bridge in Manipur.
The bridge which is being constructed across river Ijai near Noney is an engineering marvel because the tallest pier height will be of 141 meter. It will surpass the existing record of 139 meter of Mala - Rijeka viaduct, Montenegro in Europe.
The bridge is a part of Jiribam-Tupul-Imphal new BG line project (111 Km). The total length of the bridge will be 703 meter. The piers of the bridge are constructed using hydraulic augers, the tall piers needed specially designed “slip-form technique" to ensure efficient and continual construction.
The project was taken up in 2008 and was declared a National Project.
It involves the construction of 111-km long broad gauge railway line which includes 9 stations at Dolakhal, Kaimai Road, Kambiron, Thingou, Khongsang, Noney Tupul, Haochang Road and Imphal, 148 bridges & 45 tunnels, of which tunnel No. 12 is 11.55-km long, making it India’s longest tunnel.
The project is being developed in two sections. The first section involves the construction of 84 kms of railway line connecting Jiribam to Tupul which is on the verge of completion. The second section of 27 kms connecting Tupul to Imphal is expected to be completed by 2019. Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is undertaking the construction of the project.
In addition to this, a bridge is being constructed near Noney which will become the tallest girder rail bridge in the world. At 141 metres, the bridge over river Iring will be as high as two Qutub Minar’s stacked on top of each other.
This day commemorates India's independence from colonial rule after two centuries of oppression and suppression at the hands of the British. The celebration of Independence Day honours the sacrifices and tireless efforts of our courageous leaders and freedom fighters who gave their entire life for the sake of the nation and the countrymen.
