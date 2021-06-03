Indian Railways' Western Railway zone has implemented the Online Payment System for Freight Charges on TMS and Ahmedabad Division of WR has become the first division over entire railways to implement this system on 2 June according to the Western Railway zone.

The digital initiative and the successful implementation of online payment system for freight charges on TMS will help to make the process of payment of freight charges simpler, convenient, speedier and transparent.

According to a statement by a senior official of Western Railway,"WR is fully committed to the use of IT for improving facilities for rail users. Railways had rolled out the policy guidelines regarding Online Payment System for Freight Charges in April 2021, to make the process of payment of freight charges simpler, convenient, speedier and transparent." "In this very direction, WR has successfully introduced the online payment facility of freight charges on TMS inAhmedabad Division which was nominated for this pilot project. The first transaction with this new mode of payment was successfully completed and Railway Receipt (RR) was generated with the collection of Rs. 98,649/- as freight charges from the consignor M/s. CTA LOGISTICS LTD. for consignment booked under FFS fromLinch station to Azara.

The official further stated that the online payment system will be provided through Freight Business Development (FBD) portal of FOIS via State Bank of India’s payment gateway. It will provide the facility for collection of freight and all kinds of ancillary charges e.g. Premium Charge (in case of premium indent), Wagon Registration Fee, Demurrage, Wharfage, Siding Charge, Shunting Charge, Rebooking Charge, Diversion Charge, etc. This facility will be available 24x7 to freight customers as well as its handling agents.A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been executed between Ministry of Railways and State Bank of India on 2nd June 2021. With the success of the system, it has now been decided to implement the project pan India from 7th June, 2021.

Freight Business Development Portal

On January 5 this year launched a Freight Business Development Portal was launched as one-stop solution for all the needs of freight customers of Indian Railways.

