According to a statement by a senior official of Western Railway,"WR is fully committed to the use of IT for improving facilities for rail users. Railways had rolled out the policy guidelines regarding Online Payment System for Freight Charges in April 2021, to make the process of payment of freight charges simpler, convenient, speedier and transparent." "In this very direction, WR has successfully introduced the online payment facility of freight charges on TMS inAhmedabad Division which was nominated for this pilot project. The first transaction with this new mode of payment was successfully completed and Railway Receipt (RR) was generated with the collection of Rs. 98,649/- as freight charges from the consignor M/s. CTA LOGISTICS LTD. for consignment booked under FFS fromLinch station to Azara.