Indian Railways freight earnings touch highest-ever at ₹14,000 crore in August

The Indian Railways achieved a historic milestone in freight earnings, posting ₹14,100 crore in August—the highest monthly figure to date. This growth was fuelled by strong performance in key sectors like steel and coal, alongside healthy diversification across other cargo categories.

The growth would have been higher but for the modest rise in loading of mineral oil, domestic containers and Exim containers (both export and import).

According to railway ministry data, the total freight volume in August remained buoyant at 130.9 million tonnes, up from 120.6 million tonnes in the same month last year, which translates to 8.5% growth.

The growth has been driven by a 9% growth in freight loading in coal, 22% in finished steel, good uptake in fertilizers, 4.5% in mineral oil, 6% in domestic containers, 5% in Exim containers (both export and import), and 31% growth in balance other goods—showing a healthy diversification of freight traffic and minimal impact of the US geopolitical tariff war, the ministry said.

On a yearly, cumulative basis, freight loading increased 3.1% over last year, touching 673.6 million tonnes.

Loading gains The growth in freight loading and earnings has continued for the Railways during FY26. Total freight volumes rose 2% year-on-year to 413 million tonnes in the April-June quarter, while revenue from freight operations also increased 2% during the period to ₹44,870.4 crore. For July, the growth almost hit the double-digit mark.

Railways had set a freight loading target of 1,702.5 million tonnes for the financial year 2025-26, marking a 5.2% increase over the 1,617.38 million tonnes transported in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, the railways recorded a 1.7% growth in freight transport compared to 2023-24.

Coal makes up over half of Indian Railways’ freight basket. August's growth would have been better if coal loading had been higher. Coal loading is expected to pick up post-monsoon from the third quarter.