Indian Railways on Wednesday released the list of 200 Special trains that will run from June 1 and said that these will be fully reserved trains having both air-conditioned and non air-conditioned classes. Bookings for these trains will commenced today at 10 AM.
Indian Railways on Wednesday released the list of 200 Special trains that will run from June 1 and said that these will be fully reserved trains having both air-conditioned and non air-conditioned classes. Bookings for these trains will commenced today at 10 AM.
Other regular passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further notice, according to govt.
Other regular passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further notice, according to govt.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
IRCTC Ticket Booking Rules:
1. Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any Railway Station. Booking of tickets through ‘agents’, (both IRCTC Agents and Railway Agents) shall not be permitted.
2. The ARP (advance reservation period) shall be maximum 30 days.
3. RAC and Wait list will be generated as per extant rules however waiting list ticket holders shall not be permitted to board the train.
4. No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued onboard to any passenger during the journey.
5. No tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted in these trains.
6. First chart shall be prepared at least 4 hours before scheduled departure and second chart shall be prepared at least 2 hours((unlike present practice of 30 minutes) before scheduled departure. Only online current booking shall be permitted in between first and second chart preparation.
Govt has claimed that the starting of more trains will help migrants as well who wish to travel other than Shramik Trains. Govt rules are for trains other than Shramik trains, which will continue to run in bigger numbers.
IRCTC Cancellation and Refund rules:
In addition following instructions already issued regarding Refund of fare in case passenger is not found fit for travelling due to symptoms of Corona shall remain applicable.
As per MHA guidelines all passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to enter/board the train.
If during screening a passenger has very high temperature/symptoms of Covid-19 etc., he shall not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets. In such case full refund shall be provided to passenger as under:-
(i) On PNR having single passenger.
(ii) On a party ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel and also all other passengers on the same PNR do not want to travel in that case full refund shall be granted for all passengers.
(iii) On a party ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel however other passengers on the PNR want to travel in that case full refund of fare shall be granted to passenger who was not allowed to travel.
Full list of trains which will start from 1 June
Train No Train Name Source Station Destination station
1 01016/15 Kushinagar Express Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T)
2 01019/20 Konarka Express Mumbai CST Bhubaneswar
3 01061/62 Darbhanga Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Darbhanga
4 01071/72 Kamayani Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Varanasi
5 01093/94 Mahanagri Express Mumbai CST Varanasi
6 01139/40 Mumbai CST Gadag Express Mumbai CST Gadag
7 01301/02 Udyan Express Mumbai CST KSR Bengaluru
8 02156/55 Bhopal Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Habibganj
9 02230/29 Lucknow Mail New Delhi Lucknow Jn
10 02296/95 Sanghmitra Express Danapur KSR Bengaluru
11 02377/78 Padatik Express Sealdah New Alipurduar
12 02392/91 Shramjevi Express New Delhi Rajgir
13 02394/93 Sampoorn Kranti Express New Delhi Rajendra Nagar
14 02418/17 Prayagraj Express New Delhi Prayagraj
15 02420/19 Gomti Express New Delhi Lucknow
16 02407/08 Karambhumi Express Amritsar New Jalpaiguri
17 02357/58 Amritsar Kolkata Express Amritsar Kolkata
18 02452/51 Shram Shakti Express New Delhi Kanpur
19 02463/64 Samprak Kranti Jodhpur Delhi S Rohilla
20 02477/78 Jaipur Jodhpur Express Jaipur Jodhpur
21 02479/80 Suryanagri Express Bandra (T) Jodhpur
22 02533/34 Pushpak Express Lucknow 1n Mumbai CST
23 02555/56 Gorakhdham Express Hisar Gorakhpur
24 02560/59 Shivganga Express New Delhi Manduadih
25 02618/17 Mangla Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Ernakulam
26 04009/10 Champaran Satyagrah Express Anand Vihar Bapudham Motihari
27 02629/30 Karnataka Samprak Kranti Express New Delhi Yesvantpur
28 02701/02 Husain Sagar Express Mumbai CST Hyderabad
29 J[ 02703/04 Falaknuma Express Howrah Secunderabad
30 02715/16 Sachkhand Express H. S. Nanded Amritsar
31 02724/23 Telangana Express New Delhi Hyderabad
32 02792/91 Danapur Secunderabad Express Danapur Secunderabad
33 02801/02 Purushottam Express Puri New Delhi
34 02810/09 HWH-Mumbai Mail Howrah Mumbai CST
35 02833/34 Ahmedabad Howrah Express Ahmedabad Howrah
36 02904/03 Golden Temple Mail Amritsar Mumbai Central
37 02916/15 Ashram Express Delhi Ahmedabad
38 02926/25 Paschim Express Amritsar Bandra (1)
39 02933/34 Karnavati Express Mumbai Central Ahmedabad
40 02963/64 Mewar Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Udaipur City
41 08183/84 Tatanagar Danapur Express Tatanagar Danapur
42 05484/83 Mahananda Express Delhi Alipurduar
43 06345/46 Netrvati Express Mumbai (LTT) Thiruvananthapuram Central
44 02806/06 AP Express Vishakapatnam New Delhi
45 02182/81 Nizamuddin Jabalpur Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Jabalpur
46 02418/17 Mahamana Express New Delhi Varanasi
47 02955/56 Mumbai Central Jaipur Express Mumbai Central Jaipur
48 07201/02 Golconda Express Guntur Secunderabad
49 02793/94 Rayalseema Express Tirupati Nizamabad
50 09165/66 Sabarmati Express Ahmedabad Darbhanga
51 09167/68 Sabarmati Express Ahmedabad Varanasi
52 09045/46 Ganga Express Surat Chhapra Tapti
53 03201/02 Patna Lokmanyatilak Express Patna Lokmanyatilak (T)
54 1 02553/54 Vaishali Express Saharsa New Delhi
55 02307/08 Howrah Jodhpur/Bikaner Express Howrah Jodhpur/Bikaner
56 02381/82 Poorva Express Howrah New Delhi
57 02303/04 Poorva Express Howrah New Delhi
53 02141/42 Lokmanyatilak Patliputra Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Patliputra
59 02557/58 Sapt Kranti Express Muzaffarpur Anand Vihar
60 05273/74 Satyagrah Express Raxaul Anand Vihar
61 02419/20 Suhaildev Express Anand Vihar Ghazipur
62 II 02433/34 Anand Vihar Ghazipur Express Anand Vihar Ghazipur
63 09041/42 Bandra (T) Ghazipur Express Bandra (T) Ghazipur
64 1 04673/74 Shaheed Express Amritsar Jaynagar
65 04649/50 Saryu Yamuna Express Amritsar Jaynagar
66 02541/42 Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak Express Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T)
67 05955/56 Brahmputra Mail Dibrugarh Delhi
63 02149/50 Pune Danapur Express Pune Danapur
69 02947/48 Azimabad Express Ahmedabad Patna
70 05645/46 Lokmanyatilak Guwahati Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Guwahati
71 02727/28 Godavari Express Hyderabad Visakhapatnam
72 Special Train Ahmedabad Muzaffarpur (Via Surat)
73 Special Train Ahmedabad Gorakhpur (Via Surat)
Duronto trains having NON AC Coaches
74 02245/12246 Howrah (1050) Yasvantpur (1600) Duronto Express
75 02201/22202 Sealdah (2000) Puri (0435) Duronto Express
76 02213/22214 Shalimar (2200) Patna (0640) Duronto Express
77 02283/12284 Emakulam (2325) Nizamuddin (1940) Duronto Express
78 02285/12286 Secundarabad (1310) Nizamuddin (1035) Duronto Express
Sr. Train No. From To Train Name
79 02073/74 Howrah Jn (1325) Bhubaneswar (2020) Jan Shatabdi Express
80 02023/24 Howrah Jn (1405) Patna Jn (2245) Jan Shatabdi Express
81 02365/66 Patna (0600) Ranchi (1355) Jan Shatabdi Express
82 02091/92 Dehradun (1545) Kathgodam (2335) Jan Shatabdi Express
83 02067/68 Guwahati (0630) Jorhat Town (1320) Jan Shatabdi Express
84 02053/54 Haridwar (1445) Amritsar (2205) Jan Shatabdi Express
85 02055/56 New Delhi (1520) Dehradun (2110)) Jan Shatabdi Express
86 02057/58 New Delhi (1435) Una Himachal (2210) Jan Shatabdi Express
87 02065/66 Ajmer (0540) Delhi Sarai Rohilla (1135) Jan Shatabdi Express
88 02069/70 Raigarh (0620) Gondia (1325) Jan Shatabdi Express
89 02021/22 Howrah (0620) Barbil (1305) Jan Shatabdi Express
90 02075/76 Calicut (1345) Trivendrum (2135) Jan Shatabdi Express
91 02081/82 Kannur (0450) Trivendrum (1425) Jan Shatabdi Express
92 02079/80 Bengaluru (0600) Hubli (1345) Jan Shatabdi Express
93 02089/90 Yashwantpur (1730) Shivamoga Town (2155) Jan Shatabdi Express
94 02059/60 Kota (0555) Nizamuddin (1230) Jan Shatabdi Express
95 02061/62 Habibganj (1740) Jabalpur (2255) Jan Shatabdi Express
96 09037/38 Bandra(T) Gorakhpur Avadh Express
97 09039/40 Bandra(T) Muzaffarpur Avadh Express
98 02565/66 Darbhanga New Delhi Btiar Sampark Kranti
99 02917/18 Ahmedabad Nizamuddin Gujarat Sampark Kranti
100 02779/80 Vasco da Gama Nizamuddin Goa Express