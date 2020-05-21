Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Indian Railways' full list of 200 trains to be started from 1 June, check IRCTC booking, refund rules
The New Delhi-Dibrugarh special train leaves the New Delhi Railway Station for its destination following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi.

Indian Railways' full list of 200 trains to be started from 1 June, check IRCTC booking, refund rules

6 min read . 12:41 PM IST Written By Ravi Prakash Kumar

  • No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued onboard to any passenger during the journey
  • Other regular passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further notice, according to govt.

Indian Railways on Wednesday released the list of 200 Special trains that will run from June 1 and said that these will be fully reserved trains having both air-conditioned and non air-conditioned classes. Bookings for these trains will commenced today at 10 AM.

Indian Railways on Wednesday released the list of 200 Special trains that will run from June 1 and said that these will be fully reserved trains having both air-conditioned and non air-conditioned classes. Bookings for these trains will commenced today at 10 AM.

Other regular passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further notice, according to govt.

Other regular passenger services including all mail/express, passenger and suburban services shall remain cancelled until further notice, according to govt.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

IRCTC Ticket Booking Rules:

1. Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any Railway Station. Booking of tickets through ‘agents’, (both IRCTC Agents and Railway Agents) shall not be permitted.

2. The ARP (advance reservation period) shall be maximum 30 days.

3. RAC and Wait list will be generated as per extant rules however waiting list ticket holders shall not be permitted to board the train.

4. No unreserved (UTS) tickets will be issued and no tickets will be issued onboard to any passenger during the journey.

5. No tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted in these trains.

6. First chart shall be prepared at least 4 hours before scheduled departure and second chart shall be prepared at least 2 hours((unlike present practice of 30 minutes) before scheduled departure. Only online current booking shall be permitted in between first and second chart preparation.

Govt has claimed that the starting of more trains will help migrants as well who wish to travel other than Shramik Trains. Govt rules are for trains other than Shramik trains, which will continue to run in bigger numbers.

IRCTC Cancellation and Refund rules:

Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Ticket and Refund of Fare) Rules, 2015 shall be applicable.

In addition following instructions already issued regarding Refund of fare in case passenger is not found fit for travelling due to symptoms of Corona shall remain applicable.

As per MHA guidelines all passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only asymptomatic passengers shall be allowed to enter/board the train.

If during screening a passenger has very high temperature/symptoms of Covid-19 etc., he shall not be allowed to travel despite having confirmed tickets. In such case full refund shall be provided to passenger as under:-

(i) On PNR having single passenger.

(ii) On a party ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel and also all other passengers on the same PNR do not want to travel in that case full refund shall be granted for all passengers.

(iii) On a party ticket if one passenger is found unfit to travel however other passengers on the PNR want to travel in that case full refund of fare shall be granted to passenger who was not allowed to travel.

Full list of trains which will start from 1 June

Train No Train Name Source Station Destination station

1 01016/15 Kushinagar Express Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T)

2 01019/20 Konarka Express Mumbai CST Bhubaneswar

3 01061/62 Darbhanga Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Darbhanga

4 01071/72 Kamayani Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Varanasi

5 01093/94 Mahanagri Express Mumbai CST Varanasi

6 01139/40 Mumbai CST Gadag Express Mumbai CST Gadag

7 01301/02 Udyan Express Mumbai CST KSR Bengaluru

8 02156/55 Bhopal Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Habibganj

9 02230/29 Lucknow Mail New Delhi Lucknow Jn

10 02296/95 Sanghmitra Express Danapur KSR Bengaluru

11 02377/78 Padatik Express Sealdah New Alipurduar

12 02392/91 Shramjevi Express New Delhi Rajgir

13 02394/93 Sampoorn Kranti Express New Delhi Rajendra Nagar

14 02418/17 Prayagraj Express New Delhi Prayagraj

15 02420/19 Gomti Express New Delhi Lucknow

16 02407/08 Karambhumi Express Amritsar New Jalpaiguri

17 02357/58 Amritsar Kolkata Express Amritsar Kolkata

18 02452/51 Shram Shakti Express New Delhi Kanpur

19 02463/64 Samprak Kranti Jodhpur Delhi S Rohilla

20 02477/78 Jaipur Jodhpur Express Jaipur Jodhpur

21 02479/80 Suryanagri Express Bandra (T) Jodhpur

22 02533/34 Pushpak Express Lucknow 1n Mumbai CST

23 02555/56 Gorakhdham Express Hisar Gorakhpur

24 02560/59 Shivganga Express New Delhi Manduadih

25 02618/17 Mangla Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Ernakulam

26 04009/10 Champaran Satyagrah Express Anand Vihar Bapudham Motihari

27 02629/30 Karnataka Samprak Kranti Express New Delhi Yesvantpur

28 02701/02 Husain Sagar Express Mumbai CST Hyderabad

29 J[ 02703/04 Falaknuma Express Howrah Secunderabad

30 02715/16 Sachkhand Express H. S. Nanded Amritsar

31 02724/23 Telangana Express New Delhi Hyderabad

32 02792/91 Danapur Secunderabad Express Danapur Secunderabad

33 02801/02 Purushottam Express Puri New Delhi

34 02810/09 HWH-Mumbai Mail Howrah Mumbai CST

35 02833/34 Ahmedabad Howrah Express Ahmedabad Howrah

36 02904/03 Golden Temple Mail Amritsar Mumbai Central

37 02916/15 Ashram Express Delhi Ahmedabad

38 02926/25 Paschim Express Amritsar Bandra (1)

39 02933/34 Karnavati Express Mumbai Central Ahmedabad

40 02963/64 Mewar Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Udaipur City

41 08183/84 Tatanagar Danapur Express Tatanagar Danapur

42 05484/83 Mahananda Express Delhi Alipurduar

43 06345/46 Netrvati Express Mumbai (LTT) Thiruvananthapuram Central

44 02806/06 AP Express Vishakapatnam New Delhi

45 02182/81 Nizamuddin Jabalpur Express Hazrat Nizamuddin Jabalpur

46 02418/17 Mahamana Express New Delhi Varanasi

47 02955/56 Mumbai Central Jaipur Express Mumbai Central Jaipur

48 07201/02 Golconda Express Guntur Secunderabad

49 02793/94 Rayalseema Express Tirupati Nizamabad

50 09165/66 Sabarmati Express Ahmedabad Darbhanga

51 09167/68 Sabarmati Express Ahmedabad Varanasi

52 09045/46 Ganga Express Surat Chhapra Tapti

53 03201/02 Patna Lokmanyatilak Express Patna Lokmanyatilak (T)

54 1 02553/54 Vaishali Express Saharsa New Delhi

55 02307/08 Howrah Jodhpur/Bikaner Express Howrah Jodhpur/Bikaner

56 02381/82 Poorva Express Howrah New Delhi

57 02303/04 Poorva Express Howrah New Delhi

53 02141/42 Lokmanyatilak Patliputra Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Patliputra

59 02557/58 Sapt Kranti Express Muzaffarpur Anand Vihar

60 05273/74 Satyagrah Express Raxaul Anand Vihar

61 02419/20 Suhaildev Express Anand Vihar Ghazipur

62 II 02433/34 Anand Vihar Ghazipur Express Anand Vihar Ghazipur

63 09041/42 Bandra (T) Ghazipur Express Bandra (T) Ghazipur

64 1 04673/74 Shaheed Express Amritsar Jaynagar

65 04649/50 Saryu Yamuna Express Amritsar Jaynagar

66 02541/42 Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak Express Gorakhpur Lokmanyatilak (T)

67 05955/56 Brahmputra Mail Dibrugarh Delhi

63 02149/50 Pune Danapur Express Pune Danapur

69 02947/48 Azimabad Express Ahmedabad Patna

70 05645/46 Lokmanyatilak Guwahati Express Lokmanyatilak (T) Guwahati

71 02727/28 Godavari Express Hyderabad Visakhapatnam

72 Special Train Ahmedabad Muzaffarpur (Via Surat)

73 Special Train Ahmedabad Gorakhpur (Via Surat)

Duronto trains having NON AC Coaches

74 02245/12246 Howrah (1050) Yasvantpur (1600) Duronto Express

75 02201/22202 Sealdah (2000) Puri (0435) Duronto Express

76 02213/22214 Shalimar (2200) Patna (0640) Duronto Express

77 02283/12284 Emakulam (2325) Nizamuddin (1940) Duronto Express

78 02285/12286 Secundarabad (1310) Nizamuddin (1035) Duronto Express

JANSHATABDI TRAINS

Sr. Train No. From To Train Name

79 02073/74 Howrah Jn (1325) Bhubaneswar (2020) Jan Shatabdi Express

80 02023/24 Howrah Jn (1405) Patna Jn (2245) Jan Shatabdi Express

81 02365/66 Patna (0600) Ranchi (1355) Jan Shatabdi Express

82 02091/92 Dehradun (1545) Kathgodam (2335) Jan Shatabdi Express

83 02067/68 Guwahati (0630) Jorhat Town (1320) Jan Shatabdi Express

84 02053/54 Haridwar (1445) Amritsar (2205) Jan Shatabdi Express

85 02055/56 New Delhi (1520) Dehradun (2110)) Jan Shatabdi Express

86 02057/58 New Delhi (1435) Una Himachal (2210) Jan Shatabdi Express

87 02065/66 Ajmer (0540) Delhi Sarai Rohilla (1135) Jan Shatabdi Express

88 02069/70 Raigarh (0620) Gondia (1325) Jan Shatabdi Express

89 02021/22 Howrah (0620) Barbil (1305) Jan Shatabdi Express

90 02075/76 Calicut (1345) Trivendrum (2135) Jan Shatabdi Express

91 02081/82 Kannur (0450) Trivendrum (1425) Jan Shatabdi Express

92 02079/80 Bengaluru (0600) Hubli (1345) Jan Shatabdi Express

93 02089/90 Yashwantpur (1730) Shivamoga Town (2155) Jan Shatabdi Express

94 02059/60 Kota (0555) Nizamuddin (1230) Jan Shatabdi Express

95 02061/62 Habibganj (1740) Jabalpur (2255) Jan Shatabdi Express

96 09037/38 Bandra(T) Gorakhpur Avadh Express

97 09039/40 Bandra(T) Muzaffarpur Avadh Express

98 02565/66 Darbhanga New Delhi Btiar Sampark Kranti

99 02917/18 Ahmedabad Nizamuddin Gujarat Sampark Kranti

100 02779/80 Vasco da Gama Nizamuddin Goa Express

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated