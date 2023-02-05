Indian Railways' Garvi Gujarat tour train to depart in Feb. Check fares, other details here
- The train tour package has been designed on the lines of Centre's scheme of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat.’
Indian Railways has come up with a special tour Garvi Gujarat to showcase the cultural and spiritual heritage of the vibrant state by running its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×