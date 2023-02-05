Indian Railways has come up with a special tour Garvi Gujarat to showcase the cultural and spiritual heritage of the vibrant state by running its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train.

This train tour package has been designed on the lines of Centre's scheme of “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat" and is conceptualized on the life of Great Freedom Fighter Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. The entire train will cover a distance of 3500 KMs approximately during the course of 8 days journey.

Boarding of the train

The special tourist train will depart on 28 February from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station for the eight days tour. The boarding and deboarding facility is provided at Gurugram, Rewari, Ringas, Phullera & Ajmer Railway Stations for convenience of tourists.

Attractions to be witnessed

The first stoppage will be Kevadiya wherein the Statue of Unity will be the centre of attraction. Apart from this, the tour will also cover the following places - Champaner archaeological park which is a UNESCO world heritage site, Adhlej Step Well, Akshardham Temple at Ahmedabad, Sabarmati Ashram, Modhera Sun Temple and the Rani ki Vao another UNESCO site at Patan are the major heritage treasures included in the tour itinerary. Beside, the visit of Somnath Jyotirlinga, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Dwarkadheesh Temple and Beyt Dwarka.

As per the release by the Ministry of Railways, “There will be two night stay in the hotels, one each at Kevadiya and Ahmedabad respectively, while the visit of places at Somnath and Dwarka will be covered in the day halt at the destination."

Features and Ticket fare

The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation 1st AC and 2nd AC.

The train has enhanced security features of CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach and also equipped with infotainment system in the entire train.

The train also has other features including two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor based washroom functions, foot massager.

Speaking of fare, the price of AC 2 Tier is priced at ₹52,250/- per person while AC 1 (Cabin) is priced at Rs.67,140/- per person. The price of AC 1 (Coupe) is Rs. 77,400/- per person.

These prices are all inclusive and it covers night stay at AC hotels, all meals (VEG only), all transfer and sight-seeing in buses, travel Insurance and services of guide.

IRCTC has also tied up with payment gateways for providing EMI payment option for breaking the total payment in small amount EMIs.