Indian Railways gets its 50th high-speed freight locomotive from Alstom

These 800 e-locos are being manufactured at India’s largest integrated greenfield manufacturing facility in Madhepura, Bihar. This project has created over 10,000 jobs, primarily in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. This joint venture by Ministry of Railways (Indian Railways) and Alstom is one of the strongest realizations of Make-in-India vision with a strong impetus on indigenous manufacturing with over 87% localization. The JV combines innovation with responsibility and together we are committed to deliver safe, reliable and efficient solutions. We are excited to be part of this revolutionary journey of Indian Railways."