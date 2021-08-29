Railways have a big role to play in putting Ayodhya on the global map, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing the Ramayana Conclave in the city on Sunday.

Ramayan conclave was inaugurated today by President Ram Nath Kovind in presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Adityanath and others. The President lauded the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts to take 'Ramayana' to common people through art and culture.

The Uttar Pradesh CM said, “Railways have a big role to play in putting Ayodhya on the global map. Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh ji's arrival here will prove helpful in accelerating the ongoing railway projects and taking forward the development journey of Ayodhya."

"After a long wait of 5 centuries, with the compassion and efforts of our Prime Minister, the construction work of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram ji is going on in Ayodhya. Today, under the presence of our President Kovind ji, inauguration and foundation stone of several projects have been laid by Rashtrapati ji," the CM also said.

Earlier, the President said, "Without Ram, Ayodhya is not Ayodhya. Ayodhya exists where there is Ram. Lord Ram resides permanently in this city, and hence in the true sense, this place is Ayodhya."

He also said, Publicity of Ramayana is important because the inherent values of life it offers will always remain relevant for humanity. Along with philosophy, Ramayana also offers the model code of conduct that guides in all aspects of our lives.

President Ram Nath Kovind is on a four-day UP visit from August 26. Yesterday, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday inaugurated the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

(With inputs from agencies)

