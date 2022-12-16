Indian Railways has to play key role in bridging gaps: President

New Delhi: Indian Railways has to play a key role in bridging the gaps and realising the dream of an inclusive and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, said President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. Addressing the probationers of Indian Railways, the president said that railways are the veritable lifeline for many people who commute to their workplaces for job or business on day-to-day basis.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}