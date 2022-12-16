Indian Railways has to play key role in bridging gaps: President

President Murmu said that projects such as PM Gati Shakti for multi-modal connectivity, high speed rail projects, Hyperloop based transport, Char Dham rail project, Setu Bharatam will boost industrial, commercial and tourism activities in the country
New Delhi: Indian Railways has to play a key role in bridging the gaps and realising the dream of an inclusive and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, said President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. Addressing the probationers of Indian Railways, the president said that railways are the veritable lifeline for many people who commute to their workplaces for job or business on day-to-day basis.
“Officers of Indian Railways shoulder a big responsibility since they help people earn their livelihoods daily. Many people also travel for medical treatment. The role of railways in the life of common man remains as significant as ever. Railways have promoted travel and exchange of ideas and information across the country," she said.
President Murmu added that today with India moving ahead at national and global levels, we are witnessing greater movement of people and goods. “This is going to increase in the future. Therefore, Indian Railways should also adopt latest digital technologies and explore new avenues to add advanced features for a safer, time-saving, more convenient and high-quality transportation services."
“It is duty of officers of Indian Railways to ensure that people travel in comfort so that they carry fond memories," she said, adding that the needs of differently-abled persons, women and the elderly must be attended and they must be provided a safe and convenient travel experience.
“Aligned with the vision of New and Resurgent India, Indian Railways has taken up big developmental projects. Work on over 56% of the length of dedicated freight corridors is complete. These would increase output and carrying capacity and would thus revolutionize freight transport and transform rail network. Freight transport cost and logistics costs would also reduce substantially through these corridors," she added.
President Murmu said that projects such as PM Gati Shakti for multi-modal connectivity, high speed rail projects, Hyperloop based transport, Char Dham rail project, Setu Bharatam will boost industrial, commercial and tourism activities in the country. This would also give a huge push to equitable distribution of resources.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.