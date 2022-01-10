Indian Railways has decided to hike the train fares during the Makar Sankranti festival until January 20, 2022, in the southern states. As per the notification by the South Central Railway, the platform ticket rates at Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Lingampalli, and Begumpet railway stations and other major railway stations on Secunderabad Division has been increased temporarily. The railways have decided to hike the fares to regulate the flow of the crowd in view of the surge in coronavirus cases. In most of the stations, the railways have doubled the fares while in Secunderabad station, the platform ticket price has been increased five times from the original price.

Temporary Increase in Platform Ticket Rate during #Sankranti Festival Season w.ef 8th January to 20th January, 2022 as detailed:@drmsecunderabad @drmhyb pic.twitter.com/9RWEUpXWFS — South Central Railway (@SCRailwayIndia) January 9, 2022

Here's the list of new fares by the South Central Railway:

Secunderabad- ₹ 50

50 Hyderabad- ₹ 20

20 Warangal- ₹ 20

20 Khammam- ₹ 20

20 Lingampalli- ₹ 20

20 Kazipet- ₹ 20

20 Mehbubabad- ₹ 20

20 Ramagundam- ₹ 20

20 Manchiryal- ₹ 20

20 Bhadrachalam Road- ₹ 20

20 Vikarabad- ₹ 20

20 Tandur- ₹ 20

20 Bidar- ₹ 20

20 ParliVaijnath- ₹ 20

20 Begumpet- ₹ 20

