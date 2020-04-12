BENGALURU : The South Western Railway is hiring more doctors and para-medics to treat Covid-19 patients in Karnataka, according to an official, here on Sunday.

"We are hiring 55 doctors and 88 nurses to treat coronavirus patients at our hospitals in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi," the zonal railway official told IANS.

Candidates can apply on www.swr.indianrailways.gov.in or walk-in to the zone's divisional offices in the three cities for interview and hiring.

"In addition, 3 pharmacists, 3 lab superintendents, 1 X-ray technician and 121 attendants/multi-purpose workers will be hired to fight the pandemic," said the official.

The hiring done on the contract basis would soon begin at the respective divisional offices, the official added.

