The clarification from IRCTC came after a Twitterati posted the question to Indian Railways also tagging railway minister Ashwini Vashnaw on the same on Twitter,"to what logic do you run for seat allocation, I had booked tickets for 3 senior citizens with preference of lower berth , there are 102 berths available, yet allocated berths are middle, upper and side lower. U need to correct the same.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}