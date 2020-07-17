Indian Railways: How your train journey will look like in a post-covid world

Have you ever wondered how travel will look like in a post-coronavirus world? Indian Railways has developed a special 'post-Covid coach' for travellers. From several hands-free amenities to plasma air purification system — Railways has designed this new coach to fight against the deadly virus. Developed in Kapurthala rail coach factory, the post-Covid coach is loaded with several new features.

Have you ever wondered how travel will look like in a post-coronavirus world? Indian Railways has developed a special 'post-Covid coach' for travellers. From several hands-free amenities to plasma air purification system — Railways has designed this new coach to fight against the deadly virus. Developed in Kapurthala rail coach factory, the post-Covid coach is loaded with several new features.

Take a look

Take a look Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

1) One of the salient features is hands-free amenities which include foot operated water tap and soap dispenser,foot operated flush valve, foot operated latches in lavatory door. There will be washbasins with foot operated water tap and soap dispenser option. For compartment doors, the travellers will get forearm operated handle feature.

2) As copper has anti microbial properties, the Indian Railways has decided to use copper-coated handrails and latches in train.

The coach will be equipped with copper-coated handrails & latches as copper degrades the virus landed on it within few hours. "When virus lands on copper, Ion blasts pathogen and destroy the DNA and RNA inside the virus," the railways said in a statement.

3) The new coach will have a provision of plasma air equipment in AC duct. This air equipment will sterilize the air and surfaces inside the AC coach using ionised air to make the coach coronavirus and particulate matter resistant. "This provision will also improve the ion concentration from 100 ions/cm3 to more than 6000 ions/cm," the national transporter added.

4) Post Covid Coach will have Titanium Di-oxide coating in the coach. Nano structured Titanium Dioxide Coating functions as photo-active material. This water-based coating will kill viruses, bacteria, mould, and fungal growth.

It is non-toxic and approved by food testing laboratory of the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA), CE certified. TiO2 is considered to be a safe substance and is harmless to humans. This Titanium Di-oxide coating will be applied on washbasins, lavatory, seats & berths, snack table, glass window, floor, virtually every surface that comes in human contact. This coating will be effective for 12 months.