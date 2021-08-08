Indian Railways decided to attach one Vistadome coach in Train No. 02123/02124 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Pune – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Deccan Queen Superfast Express special train from 15.8.2021.

This is the second Vistadome coach being introduced on this route. The first was introduced on this route by Train No. 01007/01008 CSMT-Pune-CSMT Deccan Express special train with effect from 26.6.2021. Considering the huge demand from the passengers on this route and overwhelming response to the Vistadome coach in Deccan Express, now it has been decided to attach one Vistadome coach in Deccan Queen Superfast Express special train.

Timings of the train: Train No. 02124 will leave Pune at 07.15 hrs and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 10.25 hrs. Train No. 02123 will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 17.10 hrs and arrive Pune at 20.25 hrs.

Composition: - One Vistadome coach, Four AC Chair Car, 9 Second Class Seating and Two second class seating cum guard’s brake van and One Pantry Car.

Features of Vistadome Coach:

The Vistadome coach has large glass windows, glass roof, observation lounge and rotatable seats allowing passengers to experience breathtakingly beautiful locations and sites enroute the journey.

The Vistadom tourist coach is provided with larger viewing area including roof top glasses with 44 seats for passengers with rotation up to180 degree to face the direction of train movement. The coach is also having Wi-Fi based Passenger information system.

The glass windows of the BG Vistadome coaches manufactured in Integral Coach Factory / Chennai have laminated glass sheets that will not shatter.

Reservation: Bookings for the newly attached Vistadome coach in train no 02123/02124 will be opened on 08.08.2021 at all PRS centers and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train, adhering all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

