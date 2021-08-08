This is the second Vistadome coach being introduced on this route. The first was introduced on this route by Train No. 01007/01008 CSMT-Pune-CSMT Deccan Express special train with effect from 26.6.2021. Considering the huge demand from the passengers on this route and overwhelming response to the Vistadome coach in Deccan Express, now it has been decided to attach one Vistadome coach in Deccan Queen Superfast Express special train.

