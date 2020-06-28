How Indian Railways is working on increasing speed of trains

Two projects of doubling with electrification in Varanasi division, North Eastern Railway were completed on 13th June. One of these projects is Kachhwa Road to Madhosingh Section and the second is 16 km of Manduadih to Prayagraj Section. This resulted in decongestion of east - west routes and facilitation of freight movement. The dismantling work of ROB crossing 8 railway tracks in the approach of Chennai Central Station was completed on 9th May 2020. This ROB was declared unsafe and was closed for heavy vehicles since July 2016. ROB dismantling could not be done as traffic block requirement was very high resulting into massive cancellation /rescheduling of trains with loss of passenger revenue.