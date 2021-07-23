Indian Railways' South Western Railway (SWR) zone has paid a unique tribute to the former president and 'Missile Man of India' Dr. Abdul Kalam.

The Bengaluru division of SWR has installed a 7.8 ft high and 800 kg statue of Dr. Abdul Kalam at YPR Coaching Depot. The bust of Dr. Abdul Kalam has been made entirely of scrap material.

Bolts, nuts, wire ropes, soap containers and damper pieces have been used and joined painstakingly by welding to create the bust of Dr. Abdul Kalam.

"Dr Kalam is an inspiration to all engineers. He is an epitome of perseverance, hard work and commitment. The primary duty of Yesvantpur Coachig Depot is to maintain coaches," said a senior railway official to Mint.

"Our engineers have gone beyond the call of duty, been able to squeeze time of their busy schedule and found a medium to express their creativity in the form of art. The unique thing is that the bust has entirely been made from scrap (nuts, bolts, sheet metal, dampers etc) without incurring any significant expenditure as such," the official further said.

Meanwhile, two British - era stone masonry bridges were replaced with modern RCC boxes in the Bengaluru division. Bridge No. 329 & 330 in KSR Bengaluru - Jolarpettai section of Bengaluru Division of SWR, were old stone masonry structures, built in British era.

"In the last two days, these two bridges have been replaced with RCC boxes, for better stability. This will ensure better safety, strength for the track which passes upon the bridges. The work has been carried out despite challenges during the pandemic, before the pick up of Monsoon," according to a statement by the South Western Railway.

