Indian Railways installs ISRO-developed RTIS system for real-time train tracking
In collaboration with the space agency ISRO, the Indian Railways will develop RTIS system for real-time tracking of train
Indian Railways on Friday said it is installing Real-Time Train Information System (RTIS), developed in collaboration with ISRO, on locomotives and trains “for automatic acquisition of train movement timing at the stations, including that of arrival and departure or run-through", the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.
“Real Time Train Information System (RTIS), developed in collaboration with ISRO, is being installed on the locomotives for automatic acquisition of train movement timing at the stations, including that of arrival and departure or run-through," the statement read.
“They get automatically plotted on the control chart of those trains in the Control Office Application (COA) system," it added.
The release states this will prove the train’s movement information as current as 30 seconds to railway passengers.
The Train Control can now track the location and speed of RTIS enabled locomotives /train more closely, without any manual intervention, the Railways said in the press release.
RTIS devices have been installed for 2700 locomotives in 21 electric loco sheds. As part of Phase-II roll out, 6000 more locomotives across 50 loco sheds shall be covered by utilizing ISRO’s Satcom hub.
“Currently, GPS feed from around 6500 Locomotives (RTIS and REMMLOT) is being directly fed into the Control Office Application (COA). This has enabled automatic charting of trains and real time information flow to passengers through COA and NTES integration," the ministry statement said.
