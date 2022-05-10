Indian Railways introduces 'Baby Berth', know which train has this facility

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian Railways said that this berth will prove to be beneficial for women passengers who go out with their children and can avail this benefit of putting the children travelling with them in the extra berth
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Indian Railways' Northern Railway(NR) zone has taken yet another step for the convenience of passengers travelling by train. The Lucknow division of the Northern Railway zone has made a special arrangement and added a lower berth especially for the children in the lower berth.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indian Railways' Northern Railway(NR) zone has taken yet another step for the convenience of passengers travelling by train. The Lucknow division of the Northern Railway zone has made a special arrangement and added a lower berth especially for the children in the lower berth.
The Lucknow division in an engineering marvel has added an extra small berth. This berth is also being dubbed as 'baby berth'. This baby berth is for little children.
The Lucknow division in an engineering marvel has added an extra small berth. This berth is also being dubbed as 'baby berth'. This baby berth is for little children.
This berth will prove to be beneficial for women passengers who go out with their children and can avail this benefit of putting the children travelling with them in the extra berth. The railways will also provide a stopper as a security measure next to the berth so that the small child does not fall down while going to sleep.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This berth will prove to be beneficial for women passengers who go out with their children and can avail this benefit of putting the children travelling with them in the extra berth. The railways will also provide a stopper as a security measure next to the berth so that the small child does not fall down while going to sleep.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
"A baby berth has been introduced in Coach no 194129/ B4, berth no 12 and 60 in Lucknow Mail, to facilitate mothers traveling with their baby. Fitted baby seat is foldable about hinge and is secured with a stopper," tweeted DRM, Lucknow Division of Northern Railway zone.
"A baby berth has been introduced in Coach no 194129/ B4, berth no 12 and 60 in Lucknow Mail, to facilitate mothers traveling with their baby. Fitted baby seat is foldable about hinge and is secured with a stopper," tweeted DRM, Lucknow Division of Northern Railway zone.
The 'baby berth' can be folded as well and as a result of which this seat can be raised and lowered whenever it is required. This facility will be available in the lower seats .