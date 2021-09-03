2 min read.Updated: 03 Sep 2021, 09:58 AM ISTLivemint
Indian Railways' new AC 3 tier economy coaches will have 83 seats instead of 72. Passengers will get additional 11 berths in these coaches
Indian Railways’ North Central Railway(NCR) zone will operate the first AC 3 tier economy coach in Train no.02403/02404 Prayagraj-Jaipur-Prayagraj (Daily) Special Express from 6 September.
The fare of this coach from Prayagraj to Jaipur is only Rs.1085/- whereas, the fare of Conventional III AC coach is Rs.1175/-. Similarly, the fare from Prayagraj to Agra is Rs.740/-(Conventional III AC coach fare is Rs.800/-) whereasPrayagraj to Mathura fare is Rs.835/- (Conventional III AC coach fare is Rs.905/-).
-Redesign of the AC ducting to provide individual AC vents for each berth
-Providing Improved and modular design of berths and ergonomically designed ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths etc.
-Each coach is provided with a wider and one disabled-friendly toilet entry door which is a new initiative.
-Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches.
-The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.
The fares of the three-tier economy AC coach is going to be 8 % less than the regular AC three-tier coach. The railways will soon introduce these coaches in all the long-distance passenger's coaches in a bid to provide a comfortable journey to the passengers of Indian Railways.
