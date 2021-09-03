The fare of this coach from Prayagraj to Jaipur is o­nly Rs.1085/- whereas, the fare of Conventional III AC coach is Rs.1175/-. Similarly, the fare from Prayagraj to Agra is Rs.740/-(Conventional III AC coach fare is Rs.800/-) whereasPrayagraj to Mathura fare is Rs.835/- (Conventional III AC coach fare is Rs.905/-).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}