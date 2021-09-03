Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Indian Railways introduces cheaper AC travel with some flight-like features: 10 things to know

Indian Railways introduces cheaper AC travel with some flight-like features: 10 things to know

Indian Railways' new AC 3 tier economy coach
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Livemint

  • Indian Railways' new AC 3 tier economy coaches will have 83 seats instead of 72. Passengers will get additional 11 berths in these coaches 

Indian Railways’ North Central Railway(NCR) zone will operate the first AC 3 tier economy coach in Train no.02403/02404 Prayagraj-Jaipur-Prayagraj (Daily) Special Express from 6 September.

The fare of this coach from Prayagraj to Jaipur is o­nly Rs.1085/- whereas, the fare of Conventional III AC coach is Rs.1175/-. Similarly, the fare from Prayagraj to Agra is Rs.740/-(Conventional III AC coach fare is Rs.800/-) whereasPrayagraj to Mathura fare is Rs.835/- (Conventional III AC coach fare is Rs.905/-).

Features of the AC 3 tier economy coach:

-These coaches have 83 seats instead of 72. Passengers will get additional 11 berths in these coaches. 

-The coaches were specially designed for the convenience of the divyangs. 

-In these, modern arrangements have been made for mobile phones and magazine holders, fire safety. 

-Personalized reading lights, AC vents, USB points, mobile charging points, better ladder to climb to the upper berth and snack table are some of the key features. 

-These air-conditioned three-tier economy class coaches are capable of running at an optimum speed of 160 kilometers per hour.

 -Redesign of the AC ducting to provide individual AC vents for each berth

-Providing Improved and modular design of berths and ergonomically designed ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths etc.

-Each coach is provided with a wider and one disabled-friendly toilet entry door which is a new initiative. 

-Public address and passenger information systems have also been installed as a part of passenger facilities in these coaches.

-The interior of the coach has luminescent aisle markers, illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.

The fares of the three-tier economy AC coach is going to be 8 % less than the regular AC three-tier coach. The railways will soon introduce these coaches in all the long-distance passenger's coaches in a bid to provide a comfortable journey to the passengers of Indian Railways.

