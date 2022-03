Indian Railways for the convenience of passengers and to clear extra passenger traffic during the Holi festival, Railways has decided to run Holi special trains.

Here is the list of special trains that will operate special trains due to the upcoming festival of Holi:

09417/ 09418 Ahmedabad – Danapur Special (2 trips)

Train No. 09417 Ahmedabad – Danapur Special will depart from Ahmedabad on Monday, 14th March, 2022 at 09.10 hrs & reach Danapur at 21.30 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09418 Danapur – Ahmedabad Special will depart from Danapur on Tuesday, 15th March, 2022 at 23.45 hrs & will arrive Ahmedabad at 11.20 hrs on Thursday. Enroute this train will halt at Nadiad, Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bayana, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Jaunpur City, Varanasi, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches

Train No. 09061 / 09062 Bandra Terminus - Barauni Jn. Special (2 trips)

Train No. 09061 Bandra Terminus - Barauni Jn. Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Tuesday, 15th March, 2022 at 11:00 hrs & reach Barauni Jn. at 06.00 hrs on Thursday. Similarly, Train No. 09062 Barauni Jn. - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Barauni Jn. on Thursday, 17th March, 2022 at 22.30 hrs & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 17.50 hrs on Saturday. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Jaunpur City, Varanasi, Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar, Ara, Patliputra and Hajipur stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Train No. 09622 / 09621 Bandra Terminus - Ajmer Jn. Superfast Special (4 trips)

Train No. 09622 Bandra Terminus - Ajmer Jn Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Monday, 21st & 28th March, 2022 at 11.15 hrs & will arrive Ajmer Jn. at 09.10 hrs, the next day. Similarly, Train No. 09621 Ajmer Jn. - Bandra Terminus Superfast Special, will depart from Ajmer Jn. on Sunday, 20th & 27th March, 2022 at 06.35 hrs & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 04.15 hrs, the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Ramganj Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur and Kishangarh stations in both directions. This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

05404 / 05403 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur - Special Unreserved (6 trips)

Train No. 05404 Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Saturday, 12th, 19th & 26th March, 2022 at 19.25 hrs & reach Gorakhpur at 06.25 hrs on Monday. Similarly, Train No. 05403 Gorakhpur - Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Gorakhpur on Friday, 11th, 18th & 25th March, 2022 at 05.00 hrs & will arrive Bandra Terminus at 16.00 hrs, the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad stations in both directions. This train comprises of General Second Class Coaches.

Central Railway to run 14 additional Holi Special Trains between Mumbai and Mau / Karmali / Danapur & Pune and Karmali

Central Railway will run 14 additional special trains between Mumbai / Pune and Mau / Karmali / Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi festival. The details are as under:

Mumbai-Mau (2 trips)

Train no.01009 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on 15.03.2022 at 14.15 hrs and will arrive Mau at 23.45 hrs next day.

Train no.01010 special will leave Mau on 17.03.2022 at 16.55 hrs and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.35 hrs on third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Harda, Itarsi, Rani Kamlapati, Bina, Lalitpur, Tikamgarh, Khargapur, Chhatarpur, Khajuraho, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakutdham Karwi, Manikpur, Prayagraj, Gyanpur Road, Varanasi and Aunrihar.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Eight AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper class and 4 Second Class Seating

Pune-Karmali-Pune (4 trips)

Train no.01011 special will leave Pune on 11.03.2022 & 18.03.2022 at 17.30 hrs and will arrive Karmali at 08.00 hrs next day.

Train no.01012 special will leave Karmali on 13.03.2022 & 20.03.2022 at 09.20 hrs and will arrive Pune at 23.35 hrs same day.

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 6 Second Class Seating

Panvel-Karmali-Panvel (4 trips)

Train no.01013 special will leave Panvel on 12.03.2022 & 19.03.2022 at 22.00 hrs and will arrive Karmali at 08.00 hrs next day.

Train no.01014 special will leave Karmali on 12.03.2022 & 19.03.2022 at 09.20 hrs and will arrive Panvel at 20.00 hrs same day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim.

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Four AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 6 Second Class Seating

Mumbai-Danapur (4 trips)

Train no.01015 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on 15.03.2022 & 22.03.2022 at 10.30 hrs and will arrive Danapur at 17.15 hrs next day.

Train no.01016 special will leave Danapur on 16.03.2022 & 23.03.2022 at 20.25 hrs and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 03.35 hrs on third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheokki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Buxar and Ara

Composition: One AC 2 Tier, Eight AC-3 Tier, 6 Sleeper class and 4 Second Class Seating

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.